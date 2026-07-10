The Odyssey Mumbai premiere: Tom Holland gets a ROCKING reception; says, “NO one brings energy to a movie theatre like Indian audiences”; Matt Damon elated after the first “REAL audience” embraces the film

The grand premiere of The Odyssey was held today, Friday, July 10, at Mumbai’s PVR IMAX and was attended by media and select fans. Before the start of the film, the host, RJ Rohini, revealed that after the film’s screening, Christopher Nolan himself would come and address the attendees. As expected, it led to a wave of excitement and hooting in the theatre as Nolan’s fan following in India is unparalleled. Once the film ended, the audiences got another round of surprise – not just Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas but the film’s lead actors – Matt Damon and Tom Holland – also accompanied inside. The decibel levels reached an all-time high as fans couldn’t believe that the celebrated Hollywood personalities were present at the same venue as them.

The Odyssey Mumbai premiere: Tom Holland gets a ROCKING reception; says, “NO one brings energy to a movie theatre like Indian audiences”; Matt Damon elated after the first “REAL audience” embraces the film

After Chirstopher Nolan spoke, it was the turn of Matt Damon to take the mic. The actor has a terrific role in the film and hence, audiences hooted loudly for him. He then said, “We had a premiere already, but that was for our family and friends (laughs). This is the first real audience we’ve been in front of and who has seen the film. So, it means the world to us that you liked it.”

He added, “We worked very, very hard on this film. It is the result of thousands and thousands of people really pushing themselves and each other to make this happen so that you can see it this way. This is filmed entirely in IMAX. We are just happy you liked and even more happy to be here!”

It was then Tom Holland’s turn to speak. The cheering continued a long time, leaving him visibly stunned by the audience’s reaction. But the thunderous reception was hardly surprising, considering that Holland has been a fan favourite in India ever since he began playing Spider-Man.

Tom began by saying, “Hi, everyone! I would like to say from the bottom of my heart – thank you for always welcoming us with such open arms and with so much happiness and excitement and grace and love. I think no one brings an energy to a movie theatre as you do here in India.”

He continued, “So, thank you for supporting us. Thank you for enjoying Christopher Nolan’s amazing work. I cannot wait for the movie to be seen worldwide!”

The Odyssey releases in cinemas worldwide on July 17.

Also Read: The Odyssey Mumbai premiere: Christopher Nolan attends film’s ONLY fan screening worldwide; calls Indian audiences “some of the MOST enthusiastic and knowledgeable in the world”; playfully asks, “Who is better in the film – Matt Damon or Tom Holland?”

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