A week is left for the release of The Odyssey and the excitement is tremendous due to the casting and association of Christopher Nolan as director. Many were apprehensive if the film will suffer cuts from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

EXCLUSIVE: The Odyssey passed by CBFC with ZERO cuts

However, the good news is that the CBFC has not asked for a single cut. Additionally, no dialogue or scene has been modified or tweaked in any way. The audience in India will get to see the same cut as the rest of the world, provided no self-censorship has been undertaken by the studio in India.

However, The Odyssey will only be for the audience above the age of 18 as it has been given an ‘A’ certificate.

The makers of The Odyssey were handed over the censor certificate on July 9. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 172.33 minutes. In other words, The Odyssey is 2 hours, 52 minutes and 33 seconds long. The film releases in cinemas on July 17.

The Oppenheimer experience

Christopher Nolan’s earlier film, Oppenheimer (2023), was passed with a U/A certificate with just one audio cut. But a lovemaking scene was self-censored by the makers.

Also Read: “Directors like Christopher Nolan would be asking about Aditya Dhar today,” says Dhurandhar The Revenge actor Salim Siddiqui aka Atif Ahmed

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