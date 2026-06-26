The multilingual social drama explores the impact of pesticide use on public health and food safety through an emotionally driven narrative.

The makers of The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress have unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film, offering a glimpse into a story centred on pesticide farming and its impact on public health. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade in the lead, the film aims to spotlight concerns surrounding food safety and the long-term effects of excessive pesticide use.

The India Story teaser: Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade fight against pesticide farming

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

The teaser introduces Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade as characters determined to uncover the realities of pesticide farming while seeking justice against a larger system. It touches upon the health concerns linked to toxic substances entering the food chain and the possible consequences for future generations. Positioned as a social drama, the film attempts to address an issue that has become a subject of growing discussion in recent years.

Speaking about the film, director Chettan DK said, "The India Story is not just a film; it is a conversation that we as a society need to have. Through this story, we wanted to shed light on the alarming reality of Pesticide Farming and the silent health crisis it creates. The teaser is only a glimpse into a much larger issue that affects millions of families every day. Our aim is to create awareness, provoke thought, and encourage audiences to question what ends up on their plates."

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Sharing what drew him to the project, Shreyas Talpade said, "What drew me to The India Story was the relevance of its subject. Pesticide Farming is an issue that affects every household, yet we rarely stop to think about its long-term consequences. Through my character's journey, I hope audiences connect with the emotional struggle of an ordinary parent fighting against a system much larger than himself. This is a story that entertains, but more importantly, it starts an important conversation."

Kajal Aggarwal also spoke about her association with the film and the subject it explores. She said, "The India Story is a film with a strong social message at its core. As a mother, the story resonated with me on a very personal level because it reflects the fears and concerns that many parents carry today. The teaser offers a glimpse into a reality that often remains hidden from public view. I hope the film creates awareness and encourages people to be more conscious about the food they consume and the impact it has on future generations."

Apart from the lead cast, the project is backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The technical crew includes cinematographer Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

With its theatrical release set for July 24, The India Story: Slow Poison in Progress seeks to bring attention to issues surrounding pesticide farming and food safety through a fictional narrative rooted in contemporary concerns.

Also Read: The India Story poster out: Kajal Aggarwal plays lawyer, Shreyas Talpade a father in food adulteration drama

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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