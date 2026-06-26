EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri unveils her curated Victoria’s Secret collection in Pune; says, “One of the BIGGEST misconceptions is that your bra size stays the same THROUGHOUT your life”; adds, “Indian women today are influencing conversations across fashion, culture, business, entertainment on a GLOBAL scale”

On June 24, Triptii Dimri visited Victoria’s Secret’s newly opened store in Pune to unveil and celebrate the launch of her curated collection with the brand. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the beautiful and talented actress opened up about this collection, what the brand means to her and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri unveils her curated Victoria’s Secret collection in Pune; says, “One of the BIGGEST misconceptions is that your bra size stays the same THROUGHOUT your life”; adds, “Indian women today are influencing conversations across fashion, culture, business, entertainment on a GLOBAL scale”

You’ve spoken beautifully about how you and your sister used to watch the Victoria's Secret shows and how you feel you actually manifested this partnership. Now that you are officially the first Indian brand ambassador, how does it feel to look back at that younger version of yourself? What does this full-circle moment mean to you and your sister today?

It's strange and beautiful, looking back. As kids, my sister and I would watch the show and feel like it belonged to a completely different & glamorous world. It's truly a full-circle moment. We were fascinated by the sense of empowerment that the brand represented. Back then, it felt like a world that was so inspiring and aspirational, and never did I imagine that one day I would be part of that story myself.

To now be the first Indian Brand Ambassador for Victoria's Secret India feels incredibly special, not just professionally but personally as well. When my sister and I look back, it's a reminder that some dreams begin as quiet conversations and moments of admiration, and over time can turn into something real.

Could you please tell us about the curated collection that was unveiled at the Pune Store of Victoria's Secret?

The curated collection unveiled at the Pune store showcases two exciting launches for the season that beautifully combine innovation, comfort, and style. The Cool Bra Collection is a great example of how Victoria's Secret continues to evolve with what women are looking for today – products that not only look beautiful but also make you feel comfortable and confident throughout the day.

I also love the Signature Collection which brings a fresh take on everyday essentials, featuring lingerie and sleepwear adorned with Victoria's Secret's iconic heritage stripe design. The collection feels effortless, modern, and versatile while still carrying the iconic DNA of the brand. It's the kind of collection that fits seamlessly into everyday life while still making you feel special.

What resonates with me most is that both collections reflect something Victoria's Secret stands for today, that confidence starts with feeling comfortable in your own skin. I think that's something women everywhere can relate to, and I'm excited for customers in Pune to discover these collections for themselves.

In an interview, you once said, ‘I would follow the trends, wear what everybody else was wearing to look cool. But I think I failed at that and now’. How do you seamlessly blend that desire for everyday comfort with the glamour expected of you on a global stage? And does this curated collection help you strike that balance?

I've learned that confidence comes from being comfortable in your own skin. This collection reflects that philosophy perfectly – it combines comfort, style, and versatility, making you feel your best every day.

That's why I connect so strongly with this collection. The Victoria’s Signature Collection is designed to make women feel comfortable, confident, and effortlessly stylish. They offer the perfect balance of innovation, ease, and elegance, allowing women to express themselves without having to choose between comfort and style. And I think that's what modern fashion is really about.

Being named the first-ever formal brand ambassador from India for a legacy label like Victoria's Secret is historic. What kind of statement do you think this makes about the modern Indian woman's global influence, individuality, and style sensibilities?

I believe it reflects a powerful shift in how Indian women are being seen and celebrated globally today. Indian women are confident, ambitious, and unapologetically themselves. We're embracing our individuality, making our own choices, and defining style in a way that feels authentic to who we are rather than simply following trends.

What's especially exciting is that the world is taking notice of this confidence and self-expression. Indian women today are influencing conversations across fashion, culture, business, and entertainment on a global scale, while remaining deeply rooted in their own identity.

For me, being associated with Victoria's Secret is incredibly meaningful because the brand's values of confidence, individuality, and empowerment resonate strongly with this new generation of women. I hope this partnership inspires women to celebrate their unique journeys and feel confident in expressing themselves, exactly as they are.

The lingerie industry often cites that 8 out of 10 women are wearing the wrong bra size. Victoria's Secret has been a pioneer in trying to change that through consumer education. Before you partnered with the brand, did you ever struggle with finding your own correct fit, and what is the biggest misconception Indian women have when it comes to sizing?

Absolutely. Like many women, I've had moments where I wasn't completely sure if I was wearing the right size or the right fit for my body. It's something most women don't actively think about until they experience discomfort or discover how different the right fit can actually feel.

One of the biggest misconceptions is that your bra size stays the same throughout your life. In reality, our bodies go through changes over time, and our sizing and fit needs can change as well.

What I've learned through my association with Victoria's Secret is how transformative a professional bra fitting can be. Finding the right fit isn't just about measurements – it's about understanding what works best for your body and your lifestyle. That's why I think conversations around fit education are so important. It's empowering for women to understand their bodies better and make choices that prioritize both comfort and confidence.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri on working alongside Madhuri Dixit in Maa Behen: “Even if I become a star of her stature, I’d want those qualities”

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