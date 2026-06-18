The India Story poster is out. Starring Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade, the courtroom drama explores the issue of food adulteration and is set to release in theatres on July 24

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, the makers of The India Story have finally unveiled the film’s first official poster after building curiosity with the previously released posters. The newly launched poster also reveals the looks of Kajal Aggarwal as a determined lawyer and Shreyas Talpade as a concerned father, offering a striking glimpse into the hard-hitting narrative at its core. Featuring a young girl portraying Shreyas’ daughter, the poster powerfully captures the human cost of a crisis that impacts millions. Set against the backdrop of the Bombay High Court and a pesticide cylinder placed inside a witness box, the imagery hints at a gripping courtroom battle centered on the alarming issue of food adulteration.

The India Story poster out: Kajal Aggarwal plays lawyer, Shreyas Talpade a father in food adulteration drama

Directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde, the film is slated for a theatrical release on 24th July 2026. The India Story is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages as a worldwide release by Zee Studios.

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As the poster is out, talking about the film, director Chettan DK said, "The India Story is the story of every Indian whose family or loved ones have been affected by food adulteration. It highlights one of the most neglected yet serious problems in our society—something that impacts each one of us in our daily lives. Through this film, we wanted to bring this hidden reality to the forefront and spark an important conversation. I am confident that the film's powerful message will be an eye-opener for everyone and encourage people to become more aware of what they consume every day."

The film shines a spotlight on one of India’s most pressing yet often overlooked public health concerns. Through an intense and thought-provoking narrative, The India Story seeks to expose the hidden dangers lurking behind everyday food consumption while raising awareness about a reality that affects countless families across the country.

Backed by co-producers Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, the film is further elevated by the work of DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal starrer The India Story faces legal notice over ‘slow poison’ claims against Indian farming

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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