Sunny Leone on her global DJ Tour, “Acting will always be my first passion”

Actor and entertainer Sunny Leone is currently touring internationally as a DJ, performing across India, Thailand, Canada, and several other territories as part of her ongoing 2026 DJ World Tour. The tour, which launched in April 2026, combines Bollywood remixes, techno rhythms, and Indo-Western fusion sets in a concert-style format.

Sunny Leone on her global DJ Tour, “Acting will always be my first passion”

Speaking about her dual career in acting and music, Leone said, “Acting is my first passion, and everything else I do is just icing on the cake.”

She noted that projects such as Kennedy have opened unexpected international opportunities, but that acting remains her primary identity, with DJing representing another chapter in her career.

Reflecting on her past tour stops, Leone described Indian audiences as among her most memorable. “Whenever I’m in India, I think that’s the most fun that I have because people are just so passionate and so much fun,” she said.

The tour has already covered Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pattaya, and Vancouver, where Leone described the turnout as “unbelievable” with wall-to-wall crowds.

The international leg continues with a live Bollywood DJ set at Egg London on June 26, 2026, followed by a headline performance at La Nuit Club in Paris on June 27, 2026, hosted by NSD Events.

Leone will make her first-ever Boston appearance at Royale on July 10, 2026, as part of Shahani’s Summer Fest, before headlining Outdoor Car Park Marquee in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 25, 2026.

Also Read : Sunny Leone bags Hollywood series The Giant; set to play Sheriff in major international project

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