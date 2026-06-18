One of the most challenging aspects of Prime Video’s haunting investigative thriller Raakh was crafting characters who are deeply flawed yet psychologically authentic. For Ramandeep Yadav and Akash Makhija, bringing Rajjo and Babu to life required looking beyond the violence their roles commit and uncovering the emotional and psychological truths that shape their choices. Through intensive workshops, character-building exercises, and extensive creative discussions, both actors immersed themselves in the inner worlds of their characters, approaching them not as villains, but as fully realised individuals shaped by their circumstances, convictions, and beliefs.

Ramandeep Yadav and Akash Makhija on humanising and understanding the minds behind the criminals in Prime Video’s Raakh: “I didn’t want to approach him as a villain”

Reflecting on his process of bringing Rajjo to life, Ramandeep shared, “I come from a theatre background, where building a character takes time, observation, and a deeper understanding of the person you are portraying. Raakh gave me the space and time to gradually shape the character and understand his mindset without rushing the process. My approach was always to humanise the character, not make him look like a hero or a villain. I also realised that while performing, you have to keep your personal judgement aside and stay truthful to the character’s reality. The workshops and discussions with the team helped all of us develop the character’s emotional and psychological layers more authentically.”

Speaking about his approach to portraying Babu, Akash revealed, “I was given this very beautiful insight that Babu is a mixture of multiple animals. He can be a snake, a tiger, a fox — it all depends on the situation. I used those instincts in every scene. Another insight that really stayed with me was that it’s Babu’s world and everyone else is living in it. He doesn’t think by society’s rules or morality. In his mind, he’s never wrong. That helped me understand how someone like Babu justifies his actions to himself and commits those crimes without guilt. I didn't want to approach him as a villain. Prosit sir and I were very clear that he had to feel like a real person, someone who exists within society and blends into the world around us. For me, that's what makes a character like Babu truly frightening — the idea that he could be anyone, someone you might pass by every day without ever knowing what's beneath the surface.”

Led by Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir, alongside an ensemble cast including Ramandeep Yadav, Akash Makhija and more, in pivotal roles, Raakh is directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. Produced by Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa, the series is now streaming on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Also Read: Karan Johar calls Raakh a “gut-wrenching series”; says he may not “recover soon” from the impact of Prime Video show

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