Bollywood Hungama has exclusively accessed a legal notice issued to Zee Studios, MIG Production & Studios LLP and the makers of the upcoming film The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress. The notice, sent on June 15, by advocate Hiranya Pandey on behalf of Bhavesh Sodha, proprietor of Agri Business Centre, raises serious objections to the Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal starrer’s teaser and promotional material, alleging that it contains misleading, defamatory and scientifically unverified claims about Indian agriculture, the dairy sector and poultry farming.

EXCLUSIVE: Shreyas Talpade-Kajal Aggarwal starrer The India Story faces legal notice over ‘slow poison’ claims against Indian farming

The 18-page legal notice contends that the film portrays India's farming ecosystem as a source of "slow poison" by allegedly exaggerating pesticide usage, food adulteration and cancer-related statistics. According to the complainant, such portrayals unfairly tarnish the reputation of millions of Indian farmers, dairy producers, poultry businesses and agro-input suppliers while creating unnecessary public fear.

The notice specifically challenges several claims and visuals featured in the teaser. It disputes the alleged suggestion that India excessively uses pesticides, arguing that pesticide usage per hectare in India is significantly lower than that of several other countries. It also contests the film's purported claim that a majority of milk in India is adulterated and objects to a scene depicting a syringe being injected into a dead chicken carcass, describing the visual as scientifically impossible and misleading. The complainant has further questioned the trailer's alleged attempt to establish a direct link between agricultural practices and rising cancer cases, stating that such claims require robust scientific evidence.

Apart from demanding that the producers disclose the source material, methodology and scientific basis for every major statistic and visual used in the film, the notice calls for the immediate removal of the teaser and all related promotional content from digital platforms. It also seeks substantial corrections to the film before any public release.

Significantly, a copy of the notice has also been addressed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The complainant has urged the Board not to grant certification to the film, or to review and withdraw the certificate if it has already been issued, until the allegedly misleading content is removed and adequately substantiated.

The notice gives the filmmakers seven days to comply with its demands. Failing that, the complainant has warned of civil and criminal proceedings, including approaching the High Court for an interim injunction to restrain the release of The India Story: Slow Poison In Progress.

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu highlights food safety concerns ahead of The India Story release; says, “This is unfortunately the story of India”

More Pages: The India Story Box Office Collection

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