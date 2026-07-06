The trailer of Milap Milan Zaveri’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main has been released, offering a first look at the film’s story of love and friendship. The film marks the big screen debut of Aman Indra Kumar alongside Akanksha Sharma and is set to release in cinemas on July 24. The date was advanced by a week from an earlier July 31 slot, which itself had replaced a May 2026 window originally locked by the makers.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main trailer out: Aman Indra Kumar aims to win over Akanksha Sharma’s family

Zaveri, known for entertainers such as Marjaavaan and Satyameva Jayate, moves into youthful, emotional territory with this project. The trailer sets up a narrative centred on relationships, humour, and family drama, following Aman’s character as he stays at his love interest’s house while attempting to win over her family within a one month timeline. The film features a supporting cast that includes Paresh Rawal, who plays the protective father figure, along with Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya, and Darshan Jariwala.

The film’s soundtrack, distributed by Zee Music Company, has been rolled out ahead of the release. The title track, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, sung by Sachet Tandon and Payal Dev, was released on June 24 and introduces the lead pair’s chemistry. It was followed by ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’, a heartbreak track performed by Jubin Nautiyal, released on July 1.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main is presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions, and Enter10 Television. The film is produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Manish Singhal, and co-produced by Subhash Kale. A Camera Take Films production, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

Also Read: Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma express love in Tera Yaar Hoon Main title track; watch

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