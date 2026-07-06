If Alpha has proved one thing, it’s this: audiences always have the final say

Despite all the debates and mixed reactions on social media, the film has shown that online buzz doesn’t always translate into what happens at the box office. At the end of the day, it’s the people walking into theatres and recommending a film to others that decide its fate.

If Alpha has proved one thing, it’s this: audiences always have the final say

But Alpha’s first weekend triumph feels bigger than just the numbers.

It marks another step forward for women-led commercial cinema, proving that audiences are ready to embrace women at the centre of big-scale action entertainers. For years, female-led films were largely expected to stay within niche or issue-based stories. Today, that conversation seems to be changing.

What also sets Alpha apart are its heroines. She’s not driven by a love story or waiting for someone to save her. Her journey is about resilience, ambition and purpose, with the film treating her like an action star first and foremost.

The film is also a reminder that movie stars still matter. Audiences continue to show up for actors they trust and want to give a fair chance to, and Alia Bhatt has built that trust over the years by constantly choosing ambitious and diverse roles. Also, audiences are open to encouraging a younger talent like Sharvari.

Most importantly, every film like this makes the next one easier to imagine. It gives writers, studios and filmmakers the confidence to back more women-led commercial entertainers, creating more opportunities across the industry.

Maybe that’s Alpha‘s biggest win. It isn’t just about one successful film; it could be the beginning of a bigger shift.

The question is no longer, “Can a woman lead a big action blockbuster?” It might just be, “Who’s next?”

Also Read: Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer scores a decent weekend

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