Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma impress with their chemistry in Tera Yaar Hoon Main title track; watch

The makers of Tera Yaar Hoon Main have released the film’s title track, offering audiences a heartfelt musical experience ahead of its theatrical release on July 24, 2026. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film explores themes of love, friendship, and relationships, and the newly launched song reflects the emotional core of the story.

Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma impress with their chemistry in Tera Yaar Hoon Main title track; watch

The track introduces the fresh on-screen pairing of Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma. Marking Aman’s acting debut, the song highlights the duo’s chemistry through a series of vibrant and emotionally appealing moments. Combining romance, companionship, and youthful charm, the number presents a feel-good musical journey.

Bringing the song to life are singers Sachet Tandon and Payal Dev. The music has been composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, while the lyrics have been penned by Kunaal Vermaa. Together, they have crafted a melody that captures the warmth, emotions, and spirit of the film.

With its catchy composition, relatable themes, and visually appealing presentation, the title track is expected to strike a chord with listeners and further raise excitement for the film’s release.

Apart from Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma, the film features an ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Neha Khan, Pooja Katurde, Anand Acharya, and Darshan Jariwala in key roles.

The song is currently streaming on Zee Music’s YouTube channel and other leading music platforms. Presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films, BIK Productions, and Enter10 Television, the film is produced by Ajay Murdia, Bina Indra Kumar, and Manish Singhal, with Subhash Kale serving as co-producer. A Camera Take Films production, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Meet Neha Khan, the bold, stunning and stylish surprise in Milap Zaveri’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main

More Pages: Tera Yaar Hoon Main Box Office Collection

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