Nagarjuna Akkineni’s landmark 100th film has brought him back together with Tabu after nearly three decades, but not in the romantic pairing fans once knew. According to Variety India, the actress will play the antagonist opposite Nagarjuna in the tentatively titled King100, marking a striking departure from their earlier on screen equation.

Tabu to play villain opposite Nagarjuna in King100, duo reunites after 28 years: Report

A reunion 28 years in the making

Tabu and Nagarjuna first shared screen space in the 1996 Telugu romantic drama Ninne Pelladata, a commercial success that picked up multiple accolades and cemented their chemistry with audiences. They went on to appear together in Sisindri (1999) and Aavida Maa Aavide (1998), after which their paths did not cross on screen again, until now.

The first schedule of King100 has already been completed. Ra Karthik is directing the project, which is being produced under the Annapurna Studios banner.

Tabu steps into villain territory

Playing morally complex characters is hardly new territory for Tabu. She has portrayed the manipulative Nimmi in Maqbool, the embittered Begum Hazrat Jaan in Fitoor, Ghazala Meer in Haider and the deceptively calm Simi in Andhadhun, each with considerable command. Her turn as the antagonist alongside Nagarjuna’s lead has, unsurprisingly, stirred plenty of anticipation within the industry.

Tabu was most recently seen in the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Paresh Rawal. She has also been building her international profile, having played Sister Francesca in HBO’s Dune: Prophecy, set within the expansive Dune universe.

Nagarjuna’s parallel journey across industries

Nagarjuna was already an established name in Telugu cinema when he stepped into Hindi films with Ram Gopal Varma’s Shiva in 1989. Since then, he has featured in titles including Khuda Gawah, Drohi, Criminal, Zakhm, LOC Kargil and, more recently, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. He was last seen in the Telugu crime drama Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna.

With King100 now underway, the Nagarjuna-Tabu equation looks set for a dramatically different chapter this time around.

Also Read: Tabu wraps first schedule of Nagarjuna starrer King100; shares BTS pics

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