Ahead of Musafir Cafe premiering on July 24 on Netflix, the makers have unveiled ‘Tera Hua Saahiba’, the first song from the upcoming romantic drama series. Presented by T-Series, the track offers audiences an early glimpse into the emotional world of the show and introduces the themes that drive its narrative. Centred on chance encounters, meaningful relationships and the impact of love on people's lives, the song reflects the tone of the series while showcasing its scenic backdrop.

‘Tera Hua Saahiba’: Love finds its first melody from Netflix’s Musafir Cafe

Set against the landscapes of Bhopal and Mussoorie, ‘Tera Hua Saahiba’ combines romance with visuals that capture the charm of the two cities. The song serves as an introduction to the story's central relationships and gives viewers a sense of the emotions that unfold over the course of the series. Through its music and visuals, it hints at the journey the characters embark on as their lives intersect in unexpected ways.

Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun, Musafir Cafe is based on the characters from the popular novel by Divya Prakash Dubey. The adaptation brings together a cast led by Vikrant Massey and Vedika Pinto, alongside Mahima Makwana, Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra and Sadia Siddiqui. The series is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) in association with Homemade Stories.

With the release of ‘Tera Hua Saahiba’, the makers have begun building anticipation for the series by offering a glimpse into its emotional and romantic narrative. Musafir Cafe is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 24, bringing Dubey's characters to the screen in a new adaptation.

Also Read: Mahima Makwana says Mussoorie helped her ‘find Preeti’ while shooting Musafir Cafe

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