Sohail Khan recently opened up about one of the most emotional phases his family has faced, recalling veteran screenwriter Salim Khan's serious health scare earlier this year. During the latest episode of Alliance, the actor revealed that his father suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, was hospitalised for nearly a month, and even slipped into a semi-coma, leaving the family fearing the worst.

Sohail Khan reveals Salim Khan slipped into semi-coma after brain haemorrhage; says, “The doctor said you might lose him”

Speaking candidly to his teammates on the reality show, Sohail reflected on the importance of spending time with his parents. He said, “The maximum of my time is spent with my parents. I genuinely believe that time is the most valuable thing you can give somebody. I have kids. They are young, and have lots of time. My parents are old now, so I would like to spend that time with them. When my father got unwell a couple of weeks back and was hospitalised, he went into a semi-coma. I was staying with him at the hospital, and my heart sank. The doctor said you might lose him. My father and mother are very dear to me. I thought if something happened to my father, I don’t know how I would operate. For me, my parents are my life; they are everything.”

Earlier in May, trade analyst Komal Nahata had shared an encouraging update on Salim Khan's recovery. Posting a photograph with the veteran writer on X, he wrote, “Was delighted to meet Salim Khan saab yesterday at his residence, with friend Raja Shetiya. The veteran writer is recovering slowly but surely after his 28-day hospitalisation in February-March. Thank you, Dr. Sandeep Chopra, for making this meeting possible.”

Meanwhile, Sohail has marked his OTT debut with Alliance, replacing Ravi Kishan on the reality series. Speaking about entering the platform, he said, “A lot has happened in my life, but I don’t like to cry over spilt milk. What’s done is done; I move on. I like reading people a lot. Those who think I am soft, keep to myself, don’t try to mess with me, else Sohail Khan will reveal himself. No tags, no baggage, you will see the real Sohail Khan here.”

The show also witnessed a light-hearted moment when contestant Agu Stanley Chiedozie expressed his desire to meet Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Responding warmly, Sohail said, “Salman is a really great guy, he is a fun guy, and would love to meet you. Both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan are great guys; they have a lot of gratitude to the almighty.”

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance features Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinappa, Rivva Kishan, Payal Dhare, Kushal Tandon, Zaid Darbar, Arsalan Goni, Niti Taylor, Daisy Shah, Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie, with new episodes streaming every day at noon.

Also Read : Sohail Khan admits he may get evicted early from Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza; says, “Mujhe jhoot bolna aur games khelna nahi aata”

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