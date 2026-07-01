For Mahima Makwana, Musafir Cafe has been more than just another project. From the soulful writing to the picturesque landscapes of Mussoorie, the experience helped her build a deep connection with her character, Preeti.

Mahima Makwana says Mussoorie helped her ‘find Preeti’ while shooting Musafir Cafe

Looking back at her time in Mussoorie, Mahima says, “Mussoorie is nothing less than magic. It made me feel like I belonged the moment I stepped in. I’ve always felt that I’m a mountain girl! From having momos, to chai, to tiramisu and parathas, Mussoorie was a beauty.”

The actor also shared a memorable moment from before the shoot began. Having reached Mussoorie a few days in advance, she decided to explore the town by herself. “I took my backpack, put on my earphones and strolled around. I went to the most touristy spots, walked around, got lost in the beauty of the place and actually found Preeti,” she says.

Mahima believes the show’s writing and the team behind it are what make Musafir Cafe stand out. “The writing, the soul of the show makes it so, so special. All three characters are written exceptionally beautifully. I had a wonderful time working with TTT, Vikrant and my director, Ruchir Arun,” she shares.

Reflecting on the journey, Mahima says, “Musafir Cafe made me fall in love with myself. And that’s what makes it so special.”

Also read: Netflix’s Musafir Cafe marks the debut of Vikrant Massey’s production banner, Homemade Stories; starts streaming from July 24

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