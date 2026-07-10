Jaaved Jaaferi, known for his versatility, comic timing, dancing skills, and memorable performances, recently reflected on why he never achieved the "A-list" superstar status despite making a strong impression in Bollywood. In a candid conversation with SCREEN, the veteran actor spoke about the role of public relations, industry networking, and commercial success in shaping an actor's career.

Jaaved Jaaferi explains why stardom eluded him despite early success; says “I was launched as a villain”

When asked why he couldn't become one of the leading stars of the 1990s, Jaaved shared that an actor's journey is often influenced by factors beyond talent alone. He said, "I think it depends on how you’re packaged. There’s also PR involved because the industry has its own web. There are times when there’s a negative thing about you out there, so you need a reality check or a positive thing about you being put out." He admitted that he never actively invested in such strategies, adding, "I failed to do that, in some ways. I was also not a part of any group."

Explaining the importance of commercial success, Jaaved cited Salman Khan's career as an example. "Also, if you have a big hit, nobody argues with you. Nothing speaks like success. Like it happened with Salman Khan. He came in with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi (1988), and people wrote him off. Then Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) happened, and then everybody was running after him. It’s the same Salman Khan! It’s not like he was doing something different than what he was doing in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. But it’s just the success. And then, of course, you grow with that. From that perspective, I never got that big hit," he explained.

The conversation also touched upon Jaaved's debut in Subhash Ghai's Meri Jung (1985), which was a commercial success and featured the popular song Bol Baby Bol. Despite the film's success, Jaaved pointed out that he was introduced as a villain, a move that significantly influenced how the industry perceived him. "I was launched as a villain! Subhash Ghai sahab was the most successful director then. NN Sippy sahab was one of the top producers then," he said.

He further explained that this image became difficult to break. "So, everyone thought if they’ve taken me as a villain, that’s what I should be taken as going forward. That judgement was already passed. To argue with that, somebody had to make a fun musical film, like probably they did with Prabhu Deva in the South. But they didn’t, and I didn’t pitch myself either. But I don’t think too much about it, honestly," Jaaved concluded.

On the work front, Jaaved Jaaferi will not be returning as Manav in Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar. The film features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Arshad Warsi, and released in theatres worldwide on July 10, 2026.

Also Read : Dhamaal 4 Morning Box Office update: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 1.96 crore by 11 AM; eyes Rs. 11-12 crore opening

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