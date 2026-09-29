Tara Sutaria opens up about her upbringing, revealing how being treated as an equal by her parents shaped her confidence, maturity and sense of self.

Tara Sutaria says her parents treated her and her sister like equals: “That gives a child so much confidence”

Tara Sutaria has often spoken about different aspects of her life in the public eye, but during a recent appearance on Fashionably Pernia, the actor opened up about something more personal: the way she and her sister were raised by their parents. Speaking about her childhood, Tara said her parents made a conscious effort to treat both daughters as equals and gave their opinions importance from an early age. According to the actor, being treated with that level of respect helped her develop confidence and a stronger sense of self.

Tara Sutaria says her parents treated her and her sister like equals: “That gives a child so much confidence”

“My mom and dad kind of always treated my sister and me like we were equals. We were kind of treated like adults when we were kids, and our opinions always mattered,” Tara said.

The actor believes that allowing children to feel heard can have a lasting impact on their confidence. For Tara, this was also reflected in the way disagreements were handled at home. “I think that gives a child so much confidence. We also enjoy arguing, which I think sometimes families feel… out of respect, kids might not feel comfortable having a healthy argument. Like our family loves to agree to disagree. And I love that about our family,” she shared.

For Tara, the ability to disagree openly became another part of growing up in an environment where her voice was valued. She suggested, “So I think that brings maturity, confidence and a certain... again, adds to your sense of self.”

Tara Sutaria’s Work Front

On the work front, Tara Sutaria was most recently seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which released theatrically on August 26, 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and led by Yash, the pan-India action film features Tara as Rebecca Almeida, a character with a vintage-inspired look and a romantic arc opposite Yash in the first half of the film.

The Kannada-English bilingual also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The film was released in multiple languages, including dubbed versions.

As of now, no new feature film has been officially announced as Tara’s next project.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria has always loved old Hollywood glamour: 7 looks to prove it!

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