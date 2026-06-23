Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who has successfully worked across multiple Indian film industries for more than two decades, recently shared her thoughts on dance numbers, glamour, and the differences between the Hindi and South Indian film industries. Speaking in an interview with Forbes India, Tamannaah said that she does not view popular dance tracks as “item songs” and instead sees them as party songs that often leave a bigger impact than the films they are part of.

Tamannaah Bhatia calls out South Cinema’s ‘patriarchal gaze’ towards female actors: “That’s not very complimentary”

Reflecting on iconic songs performed by actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tamannaah said that these performances continue to be remembered long after audiences forget the films themselves. She stated, “Like when I see Kareena or Katrina do songs in a film… You might not remember those movies, but you will always remember a ‘Chammak Challo’, ‘Shiela Ki Jawani’ or ‘Kamli’. You remember these songs that these wonderful women have done. They look like goddesses, they move like goddesses. They are just beauty personified. They are graceful and they really celebrate themselves.”

The actor explained that these songs resonate with people across generations and are a staple at weddings and celebrations. “I have seen everyone – from elderly uncles to grandmoms to kids to everyone just dancing on them. It’s a party number, it’s a dance number. So for me, that’s how I look at this space. I don’t look at it like an item because I feel these eventually become party songs,” she said. Tamannaah also revealed that she and her team often dance to songs by Himesh Reshammiya when they need to lift their spirits after a difficult day.

Talking about her own association with glamorous songs, Tamannaah said such performances allow her to express a side of her personality that comes naturally to her. “For me, glamour is very innate. I wake up wanting to feel glamorous. It’s not something that I am doing just for the camera because now I am just like… This is a part of me. I can’t get rid of it. This is a great way to channel it. And I enjoy it and love it,” she said.

The actor also highlighted the effort that goes into creating these performances. Discussing the song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2, Tamannaah shared that she approached it by embodying the character of Shama. She also spoke about ‘Ghafoor’ from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, explaining that she imagined her character as a woman attending an after-party. “It’s borderline comical because ‘Ghafoor’ did not have sexy steps, but it had a very glamorous vibe, but the steps were not like that,” she said.

During the conversation, Tamannaah also reflected on the differences between Bollywood and the South film industries. She noted that actors in Hindi cinema often have the flexibility to choose between artistic and commercial paths, while maintaining both can be challenging. “In the Hindi film industry, there are two kinds of actors. Those who have a little more artistic take on things, are better off playing certain kinds of characters. They might not certainly do a glamorous song and dance. The Hindi film industry actually gives you the opportunity to do either/or, and the ones who do both inevitably become superstars,” she said.

Speaking about her experience in the South industry, Tamannaah addressed the way female actors are often viewed. “When I entered the south industry, I understood why people might call it many names. Like it’s a very specific gaze. It’s a patriarchal sort of vibe or it’s a gaze that’s not very complimentary. I felt like I had understood the musical aspect of it.”

She further added, “The south needed to have that star quality to be able to pull that off, so I personally feel like that cinema is as or more restrictive in that sense. I am talking about when you sort of want to make it from a commercial standpoint. This is my personal experience. I am sure it’s different for different people, but I am talking about people who have had a long career even within female actors who have extended for say 10-15 years. They have been able to fit into performance-oriented roles and at the same time, they have been able to do commercial song and dance.”

Tamannaah’s remarks come shortly after the makers of Peddi faced criticism over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor in promotional material. Following the backlash, some scenes were edited, and director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology on social media.

Also Read : Tamannaah Bhatia admits she “could have done better” in ‘Kaavaalaa’ despite the song’s viral success

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