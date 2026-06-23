Vikrant will be seen in Hirani's web series debut Pritam And Pedro, which will stream on JioHotstar from July 3.

As the countdown to the premiere of Pritam And Pedro begins, JioHotstar is set to bring audiences a new cybercrime comedy-drama, premiering exclusively on July 3. Created in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the series blends mystery and humour, following the journey of an unlikely duo as they navigate a series of intriguing cybercrime cases. As the series is coming soon, audiences are eager to uncover the mystery behind Pritam And Pedro.

EXCLUSIVE: Vikrant Massey’s observation about Rajkumar Hirani’s movies, “You can never hate the villain in his films”

Reflecting on his experience of working with Rajkumar Hirani on Pritam and Pedro, Vikrant Massey shared exclusively, “In Rajkumar Hirani’s films, the villain is never a person; it is always the situation. You can never truly hate the villain in his films.” He further elaborated that people are not always inherently wrong, and that circumstances, challenges and moments of helplessness often push them into making choices they never imagined they would.

For Vikrant, that ability to find humanity in every character is what makes Hirani's storytelling resonate so deeply with audiences. Rather than drawing a clear line between heroes and villains, his stories invite viewers to look beyond actions and understand the emotions, fears and circumstances that shape them.

His insight reflects the layered storytelling that Rajkumar Hirani is known for, where humanity often takes centre stage. As Pritam And Pedro gears up for its premiere, audiences can look forward to a story about mystery, humour and heart.

Also Read: Pritam And Pedro trailer launch: Vikrant Massey CONFESSES that he has been a victim of cybercrime, “My social media accounts were hacked; money has been fraudulently deducted from my wife’s account twice”

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