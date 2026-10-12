The actress shared glimpses of the devotional gathering on Instagram, reflecting on how bhajans, prayer and music brought a sense of inner stillness.

Tamannaah Bhatia marked the beginning of Navratri celebrations by attending a Mata Ki Chowki at an acquaintance’s residence. The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of the devotional gathering, including moments from the aarti, guests dancing to bhajans and singers leading the prayers. Among the videos shared by Tamannaah was one featuring her joining the chorus alongside actress Mrunal Thakur.

Tamannaah Bhatia attends Mata Ki Chowki on first day of Navratri; shares experience saying, “Five hours of music, prayer and surrender”

The gathering saw Tamannaah participate in the celebrations, as she shared photographs and videos capturing the devotional atmosphere. Alongside the visuals, the actress penned a note expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the ceremony. Her post also offered a glimpse into her evolving relationship with spirituality, a subject she has spoken about in recent months.

In her Instagram note, Tamannaah wrote, “Through soaring bhajans, stories of Maa and a vivid journey through the mountains to Vaishno Devi, @preetypathania15 makes you experience devotion, not just hear it. With every song, every story and every beat, you can almost feel the climb, the sacred paths unfolding and the pilgrimage carrying you deeper within.”

She further reflected on the experience of being immersed in music and prayer, describing how the energy of the gathering also created a sense of calm and introspection. “There’s something beautiful about this duality. The music rises, the energy moves through the room and the atmosphere pulses with devotion - yet, somewhere within, a deep stillness begins to unfold. All that sound and movement draw you inward, guiding you back to your centre, back to yourself. Five hours of music, prayer and surrender that felt like a single, timeless moment. Jai Mata Di,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)



Tamannaah’s participation in the ceremony comes after she spoke about her spiritual journey in connection with The Vvaan, the Indian mythology-inspired fantasy drama. The actress had also opened up about the Chhath Puja ceremony following her shoot for the film, offering insights into how her professional experiences have brought her closer to exploring religious and spiritual traditions.

Her latest post captures another such experience, with the actress sharing moments of prayer, music and celebration as devotees came together for Mata Ki Chowki during the Navratri festivities.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah continues to balance her professional commitments with personal interests, with her latest social media update offering followers a glimpse of a devotional gathering that she described as a deeply meaningful experience.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia reveals she is ‘extremely spiritual’: “My personal journey has been from a believer to a spiritual person”

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