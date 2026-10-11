The actress explains why spirituality, for her, was never about escaping reality, and how Chhath changed the way she sees life's ups and downs.

Tamannaah Bhatia is known for her work on screen, but in a candid conversation, she has opened up about something far more personal. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress spoke about her spiritual journey, the guru she found at a crucial point in her life, and how the Chhath rituals led her to rethink the way she looks at life.

EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia reveals she is ‘extremely spiritual’: “My personal journey has been from a believer to a spiritual person”

Her journey from believer to spiritual

Asked about her relationship with spirituality, Tamannaah did not hold back. "I'm extremely... I think I'm extremely spiritual. I'm also very blessed and very lucky to, you know, have found my guru at a very important point in my life," she told Bollywood Hungama.

She explained that faith has been part of her life since childhood, but that her understanding of it has changed over time. "And I think, to be honest, as a young kid, I was always a believer. But I think I became more... I became more spiritual in the way that today, I realise that spirituality was never escapism. It was actually a way to look at life the way it is."

What Chhath taught her

Tamannaah said the Chhath rituals played a key role in shifting her perspective. "Like, if you look at all the rituals that we follow, and why I'm coming back to Chhath... Because it made me realise that everyone's lives have ups and downs. It's exactly how our lives go. But where things are going down, things also come back up in life. And I feel like when I was doing the Chhath rituals, I was like, why am I praying to the setting sun? It means that if today things are not good, the next thing that's going to happen is the sun is going to come back. And that's everyone's story."

Summing up her journey, the actress said her spirituality has made her more grounded. "So I feel like my personal journey has been from a believer to a spiritual person who looks at things not in an escapist way but looking at it for what it is. And I feel like it's made me a realist. And I feel like that's what's beautiful."

For the unversed, Tamannaah Bhatia was recently seen in the folk fantasy drama The Vvaan that is highly inspired by Indian mythology. The film, also starring Sidharth Malhotra, hit cinemas on September 25.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia calls The Vvaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra ‘a very genuine person’; says ‘he and Kiara are couple goals

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