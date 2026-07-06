As Mardaani 3 gears up for its World Television Premiere on Sony MAX on 18th July at 8 PM, audiences can look forward to seeing the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy take on one of her most challenging missions yet. Headlined by Rani Mukerji and starring Janki Bodiwala alongside Mallika Prasad and directed by Abhiraj Minawala under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film follows Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of young girls. Her pursuit leads her into the heart of a dangerous criminal network, setting the stage for a gripping battle marked by shocking twists, high-intensity action, and deep emotional stakes. Reflecting on the making of the film, Rani shares how certain sequences were especially demanding, with some moments of the shoot becoming so intense that they pushed her limits like never before, adding a sense of realism to the experience.

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji recalls 18-hour-long shoot for Mardaani 3 climax, calls it “physically demanding”; says, “It definitely pushed me to my limits”

Speaking about the experience, Rani Mukerji shares, “I think every project comes with its own set of challenges, but for me, night shoots are always the toughest because I'm naturally a morning person. I like waking up early and sleeping early, so whenever we have night schedules, I have to completely reset my body clock. I also don't enjoy sleeping during the day, so adjusting to that routine can be quite difficult. That said, there's something very special about shooting at night. The energy on set is unlike anything else. While the entire city is asleep, the film crew is fully alive and working together. There's a unique calmness because everything around is so quiet, and that atmosphere brings a different kind of focus and excitement to the shoot.

She continued, “One of the most challenging experiences was filming the climax sequence. We shot for 18 hours straight, starting at 3 p.m. and wrapping up around 10 a.m. the next morning. It wasn't difficult because of the schedule alone, but because the sequence was physically demanding and required a lot of strength and intensity. By the end of it, after being awake and shooting through the entire night, it definitely pushed me to my limits. But seeing how the scene came together made all the hard work worthwhile.”

With its gripping narrative, powerful performances and a story that carries a strong social message, Mardaani 3 is set to captivate audiences once again through its television premiere. Catch the World Television Premiere of Mardaani 3 on Sony MAX on 18th July at 8 PM and witness Shivani Shivaji Roy take on one of her most challenging missions yet.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji calls Mardaani 3 “voice against crimes we often choose to ignore” ahead of World Television Premiere on Sony Max on July 18

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