Salman Khan has intensified his relief efforts for flood-affected families in Assam by joining hands with the non-profit organisation Global Sikhs to help rehabilitate those displaced by the devastating floods. After providing emergency food assistance during the initial phase of relief work, the actor has now shifted focus towards rebuilding lives by supporting the construction of semi-permanent homes for affected families.

Salman Khan pledges 500 homes as he launches Aashiana project with Global Sikhs for Assam flood survivors

Earlier, Salman Khan's charitable foundation, Being Human, had collaborated with his fan clubs across Assam to distribute food and essential supplies to flood victims as the state battled one of its worst floods in nearly six decades. The latest initiative marks the second phase of the actor's relief campaign, with rehabilitation becoming the key priority.

According to sources, the rehabilitation plan gained momentum after Salman came across videos of actor Randeep Hooda actively participating in relief operations on the ground. Impressed by the ongoing work, Salman reportedly connected with Hooda through a mutual friend to understand the immediate requirements of the affected communities.

The source revealed that Randeep informed Salman about the efforts being carried out by around 70 volunteers associated with Global Sikhs. During the discussion, Amarpreet Singh, the founder of the organisation, explained that the team was planning to construct flood-resistant semi-permanent homes made of bamboo and tin sheets. Each house would cost approximately Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000.

Moved by the initiative, Salman immediately decided to support the project. Together, Being Human and Global Sikhs pledged to construct 500 houses for families who lost their homes in the floods.

The rehabilitation work is being carried out under a joint initiative named Aashiana. So far, 220 semi-permanent houses have already been completed in Nepali Khuti, one of the villages worst affected by the floods. The homes are being allotted to individual families as they are completed.

Speaking about the progress, Amarpreet Singh shared, "Salman Khan spoke to us a few days ago and said, ‘Aap log fikar mat karo'. Right now, Sivasagar is the worst affected and its epicentre is Nepali Khuti. In the first phase of building, 220 houses have been completed, and we're distributing it per family. We can build eight to 10 houses a day."

With construction progressing steadily, the joint initiative aims to provide safe, flood-resistant shelters to hundreds of displaced families, offering long-term support as they rebuild their lives after the disaster.

Also Read : Salman Khan to begin 6-week Mumbai shoot for Vamshi Paidipally’s

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.