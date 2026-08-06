After earning acclaim as a producer for championing distinctive stories, actor‑producer Richa Chadha is set to embark on a new creative journey with Musafiri, a culture‑based non‑fiction series that explores India’s heritage, people, and untold stories.

Richa Chadha on uncovering Mumbai in her non-fiction series Musafiri, “It is my love letter to the city”

The first season of Musafiri will comprise eight episodes, each dedicated to uncovering the many layers of Mumbai, a city Chadha calls her “residence of choice.” Conceived as more than a travel show, the series is framed as a tribute to a city that shaped her career and continues to inspire her as an artist.

Musafiri is envisioned as an ongoing journey that will eventually travel across different parts of India, bringing lesser‑known traditions, living histories, communities, and destinations to audiences. Chadha said the series is driven by an urge to explore why people are the way they are today, rooted in her personal fascination with India’s diverse legacy and its historical contributions to the world.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the series, Chadha said, “Mumbai has been my karmabhoomi and I feel exceptional love for it, because it is still relatively safe for women. Over the years, I’ve discovered that every street, neighbourhood, market, heritage structure, and every community in this city has a story waiting to be told. Musafiri is my humble love letter to this incredible city. This series is about slowing down, observing, and I promise you with each episode you will learn something new. Mumbai is where our journey begins, but it certainly doesn’t end here. India is home to countless untold stories, forgotten traditions, remarkable people, and extraordinary places that deserve to be documented and celebrated. My hope is that Musafiri inspires people to look at familiar places with fresh eyes and encourages them to travel with curiosity, empathy, and a deeper appreciation for the heritage that surrounds us.”

With Mumbai serving as the starting point, the series is set to expand into a nationwide exploration of India’s diversity, one journey at a time.

Also Read: Richa Chadha credits her love for history for inspiring Musafiri, a series on India’s heritage: “I hope the series encourages people to look at our heritage with fresh eyes”

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