What does it mean to honour a voice that has never truly aged? For A.R. Rahman, the answer came not in words but in music. Speaking to Variety India on the occasion of World Music Day, the Academy Award-winning composer opened up about his collaboration with the legendary Asha Bhosle on what may be her final recorded track.

A.R. Rahman reflects on Asha Bhosle’s final recording: “Asha ji’s voice will continue to live in our hearts forever”

A tribute to Asha Bhosle

The centrepiece of the conversation was Rahman’s independent track with Bhosle, a rare and deeply personal creative pairing. Describing her as both a major influence and a guiding force, Rahman said that the collaboration was shaped by a desire to honour her legacy.

“Asha ji’s voice has been one of the greatest gifts to Indian and global music. She has been a major influence and guiding force to me. So, when we were collaborating on the song, we wanted to make it about her remarkable legacy and a celebration of her voice. She was certain that the song had to be fun and energetic, and we would keep trying different things,” he said.

He added that the recording process itself carried an unmistakable warmth. “I feel fortunate that we were able to create this together. Even when we were recording this, the energy and warmth she brought to it was amazing. That’s the spirit that makes her truly timeless. Some voices never leave us, and Asha ji’s will continue to live in our hearts forever,” Rahman said.

On AI and the human soul of music

Drawing parallels with earlier waves of technological anxiety, Rahman pointed out that synthesizers and digital recording once prompted similar fears, fears that ultimately gave way to new forms of artistic expression. He said, “When synthesizers arrived, people were worried. When digital recording came in again people were concerned. But these tools gave artists new ways to express themselves. I see AI in a similar way. It can help musicians experiment, learn, and work more efficiently, but it cannot replace the heart of it all – the human emotion.”

He was clear that the conversation should not be framed as a conflict. “It is not about humans versus technology, it’s about how the two can work together to create something meaningful,” he said.

Current and upcoming projects

Rahman’s recent projects include Peddi and Main Vaapas Aaunga, his latest collaboration with Imtiaz Ali. He has also completed the score for Batwara 1947, which releases on August 13, 2026.

On World Music Day, A.R. Rahman unveiled the first teaser of ‘Asha Forever’, a tribute track dedicated to Asha Bhosle. The song features one of her final studio recordings. Rahman said the composition was shaped by her wish that it remains fun and energetic rather than take on a farewell tone.

Also Read: A.R. Rahman to perform at Attari Border on June 7 as part of Main Vaapas Aaunga tribute to BSF personnel

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.