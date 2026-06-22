Actor and entertainer Sunny Leone is currently touring internationally as a DJ, performing across India, Thailand, Canada, and several other territories as part of her 2026 DJ World Tour. The tour, which launched in April 2026, features Bollywood remixes, techno rhythms, and Indo-Western fusion sets in a concert-style format.

Sunny Leone’s DJ world tour hits a high note with sold-out shows across Glasgow, Ireland and Dublin

Leone has recently delivered sold-out performances in Glasgow, Scotland, as well as Dublin and Ireland, drawing large audiences to her live sets. Having established herself as an actor, Leone has been expanding her presence in the entertainment industry through live music performances, with audiences responding to her DJ sets across multiple international cities.

The international leg of the tour continues with a Bollywood DJ set at Egg London on June 26, 2026, followed by a headline performance at La Nuit Club in Paris on June 27, 2026, hosted by NSD Events. Leone will make her first-ever Boston appearance at Royale on July 10, 2026, as part of Shahani’s Summer Fest, before headlining the Outdoor Car Park Marquee in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 25, 2026.

Away from the stage, Leone was recently seen in Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap’s Hindi neo-noir crime thriller in which she plays Charlie, a resilient woman with a complicated past. The film, which had its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in the Midnight Screenings section and received a seven-minute standing ovation, premiered on ZEE5 on February 20, 2026, after a three-year delay.

Also Read: Sunny Leone on her global DJ Tour, “Acting will always be my first passion”

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