Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared a heartfelt note dedicated to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, reflecting on the profound influence the director has had on his life and career. On June 22, 2026, Anupam Kher took to social media and shared a photograph featuring Mahesh Bhatt standing in his office, with a small statue of Kher visible in the background. The actor explained that while he initially clicked the picture casually, it later came to hold a deeper meaning for him.

Anupam Kher says Mahesh Bhatt became part of his “emotional and intellectual DNA” in a heartfelt note

Sharing his thoughts, Kher wrote, “I clicked this pic last week in my office. But never intended to write a post about this. Last week Mahesh Bhatt Saab came to my office. Behind Bhatt Saab stood a small statue of me, crafted by a talented artist. I clicked the pic. And suddenly, the photograph became a metaphor.”

He further reflected on his journey and credited Bhatt for playing a pivotal role in it. “No matter where life takes me, no matter how many films I do, awards I receive, or milestones I cross, a part of me will always remain that small man standing quietly behind Bhatt Saab. Because some people don’t merely give you opportunities. They alter the direction of your destiny,” Kher wrote.

Remembering the legacy of Saaransh

The actor also looked back at Saaransh, the 1984 film directed by Mahesh Bhatt that is widely regarded as a turning point in his career. Kher played B.V. Pradhan in the film, a performance that earned him widespread recognition and remains one of the most celebrated roles of his filmography.

Reflecting on the experience, he said, “Bhatt Saab gave me Saaransh. He gave me B.V. Pradhan. But over the years, I have realised that the role was only the beginning. The greater gift was the privilege of knowing him.”

Anupam Kher noted that his relationship with Mahesh Bhatt extends far beyond cinema. According to the actor, every interaction with the filmmaker has offered lessons that continue to shape his outlook on life. “Every meeting with him has been an invitation to think deeper, question more honestly, and look beyond the obvious. He has an extraordinary ability to strip away pretence and confront life as it is, beautiful, painful, contradictory, and yet profoundly meaningful,” he wrote.

The actor added that true wealth comes from the people who influence and challenge us intellectually and emotionally. “The older I grow, the more I understand that our true wealth lies not in what we accumulate, but in the people who expand our consciousness,” Kher shared.

Anupam Kher calls himself “student”

Concluding his note, Anupam Kher described Mahesh Bhatt as someone who has become a part of his emotional and intellectual journey. Expressing gratitude for their enduring bond, he wrote, “Some relationships cannot be measured in years, films, or achievements. They become a part of your emotional and intellectual DNA.”

He signed off with a heartfelt message: “Looking at this photograph, I felt gratitude. Not for a career. Not for success. But for the journey of learning that continues every time I sit with him. Bhatt Saab, I remain a student. And I am a richer man because you are in my life. THANK YOU!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The post has resonated with fans, offering a glimpse into the deep respect and admiration Anupam Kher continues to hold for the filmmaker who helped launch one of Indian cinema’s most remarkable careers.

Also read: Anupam Kher celebrates 40 Years in Bollywood, pays tribute to Mahesh Bhatt; calls him “guru, friend, philosopher, and guide”

More Pages: Saaransh Box Office Collection

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