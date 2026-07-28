Aamir Khan Productions has released the official trailer of its much-awaited film Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta in leading roles. Scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, the film arrives on Partition Day and revisits one of the most significant chapters in the history of the Indian subcontinent.

Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta bring partition story to life in Batwara 1947; trailer out

The film has been generating anticipation ever since its posters and teasers were unveiled, offering audiences a glimpse of an emotionally charged story centred on survival and the resilience of the human spirit. With the launch of the full trailer, viewers now get a deeper look into the film’s scale, emotions and historical backdrop.

Set during the 1947 Partition, Batwara 1947tells the story of a family whose lives are forever transformed as violence, fear and forced displacement divide communities that once lived together peacefully. Despite the tragedy and devastation surrounding them, the narrative focuses on the strength of compassion, the power of hope and the importance of choosing humanity over hatred.

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The trailer showcases Sunny Deol as a man determined to stand by his principles even in the face of overwhelming adversity. Shabana Azmi portrays an elderly woman whose wisdom and compassion guide those around her, while Preity G Zinta plays a resilient woman striving to keep her family united during one of the most difficult periods in history.

With grand visuals, emotional storytelling and a powerful recreation of the Partition era, the trailer highlights both the horrors of the time and the courage shown by ordinary people. The performances of Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta and the supporting cast add depth to the film, promising an engaging cinematic experience rooted in history.

The ensemble cast also includes Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. Batwara 1947also marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film features music by A. R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Also Read : Sunny Deol calls mother his “greatest strength,” dedicates Batwara 1947 to all mothers ahead of trailer launch

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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