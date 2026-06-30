The makers of Bhai Tera Star Hai have released the film's first official poster, marking the beginning of the promotional campaign for what promises to be one of the year's most distinctive youth comedies.

Raghav Juyal starrer Bhai Tera Star Hai first look out: Vivek B. Agrawal introduces Ajay Singh with ‘Talent Loading…’

The poster features Ajay Singh alongside the intriguing tagline, "Talent Loading…", introducing audiences to a young man brimming with confidence, chasing seemingly impossible dreams, and refusing to settle for anything less than stardom. While the first look offers a glimpse into his ambitious personality, it leaves viewers wondering—who exactly is Ajay? Is he an aspiring superstar, or someone who already believes he has made it? For now, the makers are keeping that mystery under wraps.



Bhai Tera Star Hai is directed by Vivek B. Agrawal and written by Sudipto Sarkar and Vivek B. Agrawal. The film is produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani, and Vivek B. Agrawal. Presented by Eastwood Pictures, the project is jointly produced by Eastwood Pictures and Indian Stories 2.

Set against the lively backdrop of London, the film promises a refreshing, high-energy entertainer filled with memorable characters, upbeat music, and youthful appeal. According to the makers, the first poster is just the beginning, with more exciting reveals, events, music, and surprises planned in the run-up to the film's release.

Also Read : Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM spark rumours with cozy photos; fans wonder if it is dating or their upcoming film’s promotions

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