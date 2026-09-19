The celebration brought together family and several television personalities, while husband Govinda was notably absent from the festivities.

Sunita Ahuja celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her children Yashvardhan and Tina as she hosted a festive pooja at her residence. The star wife of veteran actor Govinda shared glimpses of the celebrations on social media, offering followers a look at the family’s festivities, from the preparations and aarti to the arrival and farewell of Lord Ganesha.

Sunita Ahuja hosts Ganesh Chaturthi pooja with her children Yashvardhan and Tina; Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah and kids, sister Arti Singh attend

Among the guests who caught attention were Kashmera Shah and her children, Rayaan and Krishaang. Also, Krushna’s sister Aarti and her husband were also in attendance. Their presence at Sunita’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebration comes against the backdrop of the much-discussed equation between Krushna and his maternal uncle Govinda and the latter’s family.

Krushna Abhishek and Govinda had publicly spoken about their strained relationship over the years. However, the equation appeared to improve after Sunita Ahuja made an appearance on the sets of the comedy-cookery show Laughter Chefs. The appearance had sparked conversations about the families putting their differences behind them.

The family reunion was also visible during Raksha Bandhan, when Krushna and his sister Aarti Singh celebrated the occasion with their cousins Yashvardhan and Tina. Krushna had shared glimpses of the celebration on his social media, giving fans another indication of the families coming together.

Meanwhile, Sunita’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations also saw several familiar faces from the entertainment industry. Among those in attendance were Lock Upp Season 2 personalities Akansha Chamola, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, and others. Sunita was also associated with the reality show. Filmmaker Sajid Khan and Hunar Ali were among the other celebrities who were part of the gathering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ssunita (@officialsunitaahuja)



While the celebrations brought together Sunita, her children and several guests, Govinda was notably missing from the glimpses shared by Sunita. His absence comes amid ongoing reports and speculation surrounding the couple’s relationship. However, neither Sunita nor Govinda has publicly confirmed the nature of the reports, and the reasons behind his absence from the Ganesh Chaturthi gathering remain unclear.

Sunita’s Instagram montage captured several moments from the festive occasion, including the family’s prayers, preparations and the farewell to Bappa, giving fans a glimpse into the celebrations at the Ahuja household.

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja expands her luxury car collection with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz

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