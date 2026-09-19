“Nowadays, young girls expose SO much. Being a woman and being a mother, I don’t like it. It REALLY hurts” – Hema Malini

Hema Malini recently opened up about changing trends of stardom and also touched upon being dignified while ageing gracefully. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, she said, “Today there is too much exposure. We were never exposed like this. Now, before stepping out of the house, an actor has to think about what to wear, what bag to carry, how to walk, because somebody is photographing you from every angle. You go to the airport and people immediately click photographs with their mobile phones. Even if you’re not dressed properly, nobody cares. The picture is everywhere.”

“Nowadays, young girls expose SO much. Being a woman and being a mother, I don’t like it. It REALLY hurts” – Hema Malini

She also remarked, “Youngsters today want quick fame. For publicity, they are ready to do anything. We never had to do all that. We worked for 60 or 70 days on a film and then waited to see the result on screen. I always knew I had done my best. Whether the film became a hit or not was a different matter.”

We are living in times of cosmetic procedures are fairly common. Hema Malini endorsed the idea but with terms and conditions.

She remarked, “Ageing gracefully is very important because you have to maintain yourself. If there is something genuinely necessary for your appearance, one can definitely try it. As long as you are in the public eye, you have to be presentable. That’s all. But don’t overdo anything.”

She then added, “Even if you wear something simple, be dignified. Women should dress up nicely. They don’t have to expose too much. Nowadays, young girls expose so much. Being a woman and being a mother, I don’t like it. It really hurts.”

Two weeks before this interview, Hema Malini, in a rare instance, revealed why she had declined Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978), admitting that she was uncomfortable with the bold portrayal of the female lead.

She revealed, “After Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968), I always wanted to work with Raj Kapoor saab again. After some years, he wanted me to do Satyam Shivam Sundaram. But he himself told me, ‘I know you won’t do it.’ I told him that I would love to work under his direction, but I wouldn’t be able to do this film.”

Also Read: Hema Malini opens up about life after Dharmendra’s passing; says, “I’m living with his memories”

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