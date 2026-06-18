Actor Suniel Shetty has spoken about the experience of filming Welcome To The Jungle, saying the film’s unusually large ensemble cast made it both a challenge and a strength.

Suniel Shetty on Welcome To The Jungle: “Keeping a straight face was the biggest challenge”

On keeping a straight face on set

Speaking to ANI, Shetty said, “It is an action, comedy, fun film. But the problem here was not of action. Problem yeh tha ki aise mahaul mein straight face kaise rakhe. (The problem here was how to keep a straight face in such an environment.) Kyunki co-artist jab koi punch line maarta, hans dete the shot kat jata tha. (The real challenge wasn’t the action. It was keeping a straight face. Whenever a co-actor delivered a punchline, everyone would burst out laughing.)”

On multi-hero films and insecurity

Shetty also addressed the insecurity some actors feel in multi-hero films, arguing that strength lies in collaboration rather than competition. He said, “This film is not about one person. Yeh 25-30 dhurandhar actors ki film hai. (It is a film of 25-30 formidable actors.) That’s where the charm is, that’s where the hype comes from. Everyone has their own fan base and followers, and together we will take this film forward. Today’s youngsters often become insecure when it’s a two-hero or multi-hero film. But your security lies in doing such films and entertaining audiences together. When you perform alongside a fellow actor and support each other, the film works. Failure should be the biggest insecurity for an actor. Success can never be insecure.”

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali under Base Industries Group. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Urvashi Rautela, among others.

Welcome To The Jungle releases theatrically on June 26, 2026.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty reacts to Kabul tragedy; calls for peace amid global outrage – “All wars must stop!”

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

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