Writer Karan Vyas is on a high thanks to the response to his recently released web series, Made In India: A Titan Story. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, he talked about his exciting upcoming projects.

EXCLUSIVE: Scam 1992, Made In India writer Karan Vyas working on Rajkumar Hirani’s son Vir Hirani’s next; clarifies it’s not called Lagan Lagi Re: “It’s yet to be titled”

Karan Vyas began by talking about Hansal Mehta’s much-awaited series, Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi, “It’s a big and heavy show. The VFX and BGM work are still going on. It’s the first web series whose music is composed by A R Rahman. So, it’s going to be legendary. Good things take time and this show took 4 years.”

Karan, who had earlier written Scam 1992 (2020) and Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story (2023), added, “I am also a part of Scam 3. It’s being shot as we speak. I have finished a film called Dilkashi, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery (of Angamaly Diaries and Jallikattu fame). I have done dialogues for an untitled show on Netflix, starring Vijay Varma. I am working on a couple of films and on one more brand show, but it’s different from Made In India.”

One look at his filmography suggests that he has worked on several period shows. Karan Vyas nodded and said, “I don’t want to typecast myself. Yes, visual biopics are my strength, but at the same time, I am also diversifying. I am doing a couple of films.”

As per his IMDb profile, he’s working on a film called Lagan Lagi Re, starring Rajkumar Hirani’s son, Vir Hirani. Karan Vyas clarified, “Yes, it’s happening, but the name mentioned is wrong. It’s an untitled film. It’s too early to talk about this and other films of mine as they are not announced or named.”

Has Karan had a chance to interact with the iconic filmmaker, Rajkumar Hirani? He replied, “I have known Raju sir, since Scam 1992 days; he was very generous enough to call me after watching it. I also know him through Abhijat Joshi bhai, as he also comes from Ahmedabad. Raju sir is one of the well-wishers. I hope one day I’ll be able to work with him (smiles).”

Another fascinating bit about Karan Vyas is that he’s the only person who has worked in both Made In China (2019 film starring Rajkummar Rao) and Made In India. Karan laughed and stated, “Yes. That film helped me foray into Hindi films. Earlier, I was working on Gujarati films. I came to Mumbai with Made In China, and now my journey has taken me to Made In India. It’s a beautiful coincidence.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Made In India writer Karan Vyas reveals, “Jim Sarbh shaved his head for REAL; the show has ZERO prosthetics”; sighs, “We wish Ratan Tata had seen the show…he would have been VERY happy”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.