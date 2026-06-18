Vikram Bhatt has come out in support of Alia Bhatt amid criticism surrounding the Alpha teaser. The filmmaker also opened up about paid trolling campaigns.

The conversation around Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Alpha continues to dominate social media. While the teaser of the YRF Spy Universe film generated excitement among fans, it also attracted criticism and trolling online. Now, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has spoken in support of the actress and questioned the nature of the backlash directed at her. Speaking exclusively to News18, Vikram Bhatt expressed surprise over the criticism that Alia has been facing in recent weeks. The filmmaker said he does not understand the reason behind the attacks.

Vikram Bhatt DEFENDS Alia Bhatt over Alpha criticism, calls out paid trolling: “It takes Rs 1 lakh to make a thousand comments”

Vikram Bhatt Questions the Criticism Against Alia Bhatt

Addressing the trolling, Vikram said, “What’s she getting trolled for? I don’t even know why they’re trolling her. Poor thing! They’re just going on and on.”

Alia recently found herself at the centre of online discussions following her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Social media users debated everything from her red carpet presence to the promotional material of Alpha. The teaser, in particular, sparked mixed reactions online.

However, Vikram believes the criticism directed at the actress is unwarranted.

“Alpha’s Teaser Was Perfectly Good”

The filmmaker stated that he had no issues with the teaser and felt the response had become unnecessarily harsh. “I believe Alpha’s teaser was trolled very badly. I found it perfectly good. There’s no problem in it. If you don’t want to see it, don’t see it. Don’t watch the film! But why are you making personal attacks on people? I can’t understand that,” he said.

Concerns Over Bot-Generated Negativity

Vikram further stated, “We need to tell audiences that every bad comment they read could be generated by a bot, by a computer, by a nobody. It takes Rs 1 lakh to make a thousand comments. I don’t know who’s paying this money. But I’m sure everyone has enemies. You don’t know which faction is doing it. But obviously, someone doesn’t wish you well.”

Coming back to Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, it is one of the most anticipated entries in the YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol playing pivotal parts. The recently released trailer showcased action-packed sequences and offered a glimpse into the origin story of two female agents. The film is scheduled to release on July 3, 2026.

Also Read: Karan Johar hails Alpha trailer; calls Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller a ‘blockbuster’ in the making

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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