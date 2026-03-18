Actor Suniel Shetty has voiced his concern over the tragic developments in Kabul, Afghanistan, sharing a strong and emotional message on social media in the wake of the recent airstrike that has led to a humanitarian crisis. Known for often expressing his views on issues of national and global importance, the actor called for peace and unity in a brief but impactful note.

Suniel Shetty reacts to Kabul tragedy; calls for peace amid global outrage – “All wars must stop!”

Taking to his social media platform, Suniel Shetty wrote, “What has happened in Kabul is devastating. ALL WARS MUST STOP! We stand with Humanity. India stands with Peace.”

His statement comes after a devastating airstrike on the night of March 16, 2026, in Kabul, which has drawn widespread condemnation from global leaders and citizens alike. The strike reportedly hit the Omid Drug Addiction Treatment Hospital, a major healthcare facility in the region, leading to significant loss of life and injuries. Afghan authorities have indicated that hundreds of people were affected, with many of the victims believed to be patients undergoing treatment at the facility.



While the geopolitical situation surrounding the incident remains complex, the scale of destruction and its impact on civilians has triggered strong reactions worldwide. India’s Ministry of External Affairs also condemned the attack, describing it as “barbaric” and “unconscionable,” emphasizing that strikes on healthcare facilities cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Within the entertainment industry, voices like Suniel Shetty’s reflect a growing sentiment of concern and empathy. Rather than delving into political specifics, many public figures have chosen to focus on the humanitarian aspect—calling for peace, restraint, and compassion in the face of tragedy.

Suniel Shetty’s message, though brief, resonated with many online, as fans echoed his call for an end to violence and expressed solidarity with those affected. In moments like these, such statements from public figures often serve as reminders of the shared human cost of conflict, cutting across borders and industries.

As the situation continues to unfold, the actor’s appeal underscores a universal sentiment—one that prioritizes humanity above all else, urging for peace in a time marked by grief and uncertainty.

Also Read: Photos: Suniel Shetty, Jannat Zubair, Ashnoor Kaur and Shakti Mohan snapped at Rs. 100 crore milestone celebration of Bharat Ke Super Founders

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