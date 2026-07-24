Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on being labelled ‘too bold’ in the 90s: “I was the poster girl for so many things”

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has opened up about the criticism and labels she faced after her divorce, recalling how she was often described as the “poster girl of divorce” during the 1990s. The actor, who rose to fame with the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa opposite Shah Rukh Khan, recently reflected on her personal journey and shared her thoughts on co-parenting during a conversation with Rediff Originals.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on being labelled ‘too bold’ in the 90s: “I was the poster girl for so many things”

Suchitra married filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in 1999 when she was 22 years old. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kaveri Kapur, in 2001 before ending their marriage in 2007.

Speaking about how public perception affected her at the time, Suchitra said, "I was the poster girl for so many things. I was the poster girl for divorce. In the '90s interviews, people would say, 'You're too bold, be quiet, you'll offend people,' and now everybody's doing that."

Despite the scrutiny she experienced, the actor said she has no regrets about staying true to herself. She added, "Everyone should just be true to themselves - it all works out. I have no regrets."

During the podcast, Suchitra also spoke candidly about co-parenting, describing it as a responsibility that requires both parents to put the child's well-being above personal differences. Sharing her perspective, she said, "Co-parenting is the mother doing most of the work and the father getting the praise. But it's important for a child, if possible, to have the love and support of both parents. The mother brings something different to the table, the father brings something else - so it's important."

She further stressed that parents should not allow their personal conflicts to affect their children. "It takes effort. You should not deprive a child of anything because of your own bitterness or problems, unless it's going to harm the child in any way or be detrimental. I know so many friends who've gone through custody battles and not allowed the father to visit. They've gone to court - it's such an ego hassle, shouldn't be done," she said.

Suchitra began her career in the 1980s with Doordarshan's television series Chunauti before becoming one of the leading models of the 1990s. She gained nationwide recognition with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and later released several pop albums, including Dole Dole and Dum Tara. Apart from acting and music, she has also authored the semi-autobiographical book Drama Queen and continues to pursue her interests in classical singing, painting and theatre.

Also Read: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi calls out ICICI Lombard over health insurance claim; insurer issues statement

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