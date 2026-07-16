Suchitra Krishnamoorthi alleged that ICICI Lombard denied her hospitalisation claim over ulcers. The insurer has responded to her allegations.

Actor and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has publicly criticised ICICI Lombard General Insurance, alleging that the company refused to cover her previous hospitalisation expenses related to ulcers. Sharing an update about her health in the early hours of July 16, 2026, the actress also accused the insurer of making unreasonable demands while processing her claim.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi calls out ICICI Lombard over health insurance claim; insurer issues statement

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Suchitra revealed that she was unable to sleep because of severe acidity and recalled her previous experience with the insurance company.

"Its 1.45 am and i cant sleep bec of severe acidity. I have ulcers. And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst i had to be hospitalized & guess what @icicilombard refused to cover my hospitization cost because i hadnt declared my ulcers at the time of taking the policy."

She further alleged that she did not have ulcers when she purchased the policy and questioned the company's request for medical proof.

Its 1.45 am and i cant sleep bec of severe acidity. I have ulcers. And the last time my ulcers threatened to burst i had to be hospitalized & guess what @icicilombard refused to cover my hospitization cost - bec i hadnt declared my ulcers at the time of taking the policy. But i… — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) July 15, 2026

"But i didnt have ulcers at the time of taking the policy and now they are asking for doctors certificates to confirm i didnt have ulcers at the time of taking the policy. Next they will insist on the car number that kills u in advance so ur family can make a claim. Shame on this @ICICILombard. Am so disgusted. I no longer care abt the refund. I will expose the fraud in their operations."

ICICI Lombard responds to the allegations

Responding to Suchitra's post, the official X handle of ICICI Lombard General Insurance said it had already addressed the issue earlier and requested her to share details if she had filed a fresh claim.

"Dear Suchitra, we have already provided a response regarding the matter raised earlier. As of now, we have not received any new claim request from your end. In case you have submitted a new claim, we request you to kindly share the relevant details via DM so that we may verify the same and assist you further."

The company has not publicly commented on the actress's specific allegations beyond this response.

Also Read: 32 years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls, “Shah Rukh Khan in those days was very different”

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