EXCLUSIVE: Trupti Bhoir reveals the one line from Taha Shah that sealed his casting in Paro; says, “There was such honesty and warmth”

Filmmaker and actor Trupti Bhoir recently shared a heartwarming memory from the casting process of her upcoming film Paro, revealing the heartfelt conversation that instantly convinced her that Taha Shah Badussha was the perfect choice for the role.

EXCLUSIVE: Trupti Bhoir reveals the one line from Taha Shah that sealed his casting in Paro; says, “There was such honesty and warmth”

Recalling their first discussion about the film, Trupti said that while they were talking about the script and the character, Taha made a simple yet deeply touching remark that stayed with her. Instead of speaking about the opportunities or career prospects the film could bring him, Taha said, “I think this will give more happiness to my mother that I've accepted this film.”

For Trupti, that one sentence reflected the kind of person Taha truly is. It wasn't just about choosing a project—it was about the values, humility, and love for family that he carried with him. His words instantly left a lasting impression on her.

Sharing the memory, Trupti said, “The moment Taha said, ‘I think this will give more happiness to my mother that I've accepted this film,’ I knew he was the one. I immediately thought, ‘I want him only!’ There was such honesty and warmth in that one line that it made the decision effortless.”

The filmmaker believes that an actor's character off-screen often translates into the sincerity they bring to their performances. Taha's genuine nature and emotional connection to the project reassured her that he would do complete justice to the role in Paro.

That memorable conversation became a defining moment in the casting journey, proving that sometimes it isn't an audition or a screen test, but a single heartfelt sentence that makes all the difference.

Also Read: Trupti Bhoir earns standing ovation at TEDx Manhattan Beach; her powerful talk on ‘Paro’ and bride slavery strikes global chord

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