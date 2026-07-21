Vikrant Massey has emerged as one of the most celebrated performers in recent years, earning widespread appreciation for his carefully chosen roles and compelling performances. His portrayal of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail not only won audiences over but also earned him the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Vikrant Massey credits son Vardaan for National Award win: “A lot of things have changed since he came”

Following the honour, Vikrant spoke exclusively to IANS about the changes in his personal life, revealing how becoming a father has had a profound impact on him. The actor credited his son, Vardaan, for bringing positivity and good fortune into his life, saying he strongly believes that every child arrives with their own destiny and blessings.

Speaking about fatherhood after receiving the National Award, Vikrant said, “I completely believe in it. Because in our family, it is said that every child brings his fate. And I also believe in that. A lot of things have changed since he came. And I couldn't have asked for anything more. I am really, really grateful.”

Vikrant and his wife, actor Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vardaan, in February 2024. Since then, the actor has often spoken about the joy and fulfilment that fatherhood has brought into his life.

The National Award recognised Vikrant's remarkable performance as Manoj Kumar Sharma in filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's critically acclaimed biographical drama 12th Fail. Adapted from Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name, the film tells the inspiring story of Sharma, who overcame poverty and repeated academic failures to achieve his dream of becoming an IPS officer.

Released in 2023, 12th Fail also featured Medha Shankr as Shraddha Joshi, with Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Geeta Agrawal Sharma and Harish Khanna playing important roles. The film received widespread critical acclaim and continues to be regarded as one of the most inspiring Hindi films in recent years.

Also Read : MEGA EXCLUSIVE: After Vikrant Massey’s White, Narcos cinematographer Juan Carlos Gil comes on board Ranveer Singh’s Pralay

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