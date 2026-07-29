Sonu Sood has reacted to the controversy surrounding BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MP and actor Kangana Ranaut's remarks about Gen Z protesters, saying that young people deserve respect and play a crucial role in shaping the success of public figures. Speaking to the media, Sonu stressed the importance of valuing the younger generation and being mindful while expressing opinions.

Sonu Sood calls Kangana Ranaut’s “generation gutter” comment on Gen Z “shameful”

When asked about Kangana's comments, Sonu initially admitted that he had not heard her statement. However, he shared his views on the significance of public support, particularly from young people. He said, “I haven't heard her statement. But I feel that these young people are the ones who make actors, and they are the ones who help you reach this position.”

Emphasising that public backing is essential in every profession, Sonu added, “As long as they stand by you, you will continue to thrive. If they are not with you, it becomes difficult. That's why everyone should be taken along.”

He further explained that success depends on maintaining a connection with people, irrespective of one's profession. “Whatever your profession may be, whether you are an actor, a doctor, or anything else, your existence in this world has meaning only as long as people are connected with you,” he said.

After reporters informed him that Kangana had allegedly referred to Gen Z as “Generation Gutter,” Sonu strongly criticised the remark. “If she has said that, then I think it is very shameful. It should not have been said,” he responded.

Sharing a message about responsible public communication, Sonu added, “There is a saying, ‘Tol mol ke bol’ (weigh your words before speaking). It is very important to think carefully before you speak because the public is another form of God.”

The controversy began after Kangana Ranaut criticised Gen Z protesters in a social media post following demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and other locations. Calling the protest content "puke-inducing," she claimed the language used by the protesters was "jarring and crass." She also accused them of misusing freedom, alleging that they glorify drugs, alcohol, and dependence on their parents' earnings. Kangana went on to label them “Generation Gutter”, writing that they had little to contribute to society and making further remarks questioning their abilities and values. Her comments sparked widespread debate online, with Sonu Sood becoming one of the latest public figures to speak out against the controversial statement.

Also Read: Sonu Sood, Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan among celebs extending support to students after ‘Chalo Sansad’ clashes

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