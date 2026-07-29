Vishal Dadlani reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s criticism of Gen-Z protesters; says, “Pelted rocks at them, and blamed them”

Vishal Dadlani has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding Gen-Z protesters, arguing that the focus should be on the alleged treatment they faced during demonstrations rather than their choice of words. The singer-composer’s remarks came after actor and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the protesters, calling their language offensive.

Vishal Dadlani reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s criticism of Gen-Z protesters; says, “Pelted rocks at them, and blamed them”

Sharing his views on Instagram on Tuesday, Vishal said the larger issue was the alleged use of force against the students. “Bad Language!? You beat kids in the street. Pelted rocks at them, and blamed them! SHOT at them. Tear-gassed them. Pellet-gunned their fkn faces. YOUR bhaade-ke-goons are going around threatening and beating them even now! You earned the gaalis, my ‘fraand’,” he wrote.

In the caption accompanying his post, Vishal alleged that organised efforts were being made to influence public opinion against the protesters. “Oh, and…Running paid story-campaigns and influencer campaigns only makes you look more pathetic,” he wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

Vishal’s comments followed Kangana Ranaut’s criticism of the protesters over videos circulating online from the demonstrations.

Ranaut had called the clips “puke-inducing” and accused participants of using crude language, referring to them as “Generation Gutter” and claiming some had “nothing to offer to the system.”

Her remarks drew backlash online, with critics accusing her of targeting young protesters while overlooking the action taken against them during the July 20 Sansad March, organised by the Cockroach Janata Party.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut targets NEET protesters AGAIN, says, “If you damage public property, public will damage you”

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