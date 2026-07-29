BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) MP and actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram on Wednesday to defend her earlier “generation gutter” remarks about a section of protesters, following widespread criticism of her comments.

Kangana Ranaut defends “generation gutter” remarks in new Instagram video amid backlash

Ranaut said she had objected to protesters displaying behaviour she called unethical in public spaces, in front of children, elders and women, and accused the media of backing conduct that she believed should not be normalised.

She said, “We do not want our children to be sexualized prematurely by their unethical actions. We feel ashamed in front of our elders. We do not accept this kind of behavior. We will not let it be normalised.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Ranaut argued that personal freedom should not come at the expense of others, stating that individual liberty ends where another person’s dignity begins, and accused certain commentators, whom she referred to as “feminazis,” of encouraging behaviour she described as regressive.

She said, “But if you have to live in society and you have to live according to the constitution, which means that your freedom ends where my nose and ears begin, then you can only stay in your room as a goon.”

She added that she appreciated many members of Gen Z, citing examples of young people, including those within her own team and family, contributing positively to society, and said discipline and respect for social boundaries were essential rather than optional.

Referring to Guru Purnima, Ranaut urged people to follow the teachings of their mentors and strive for self-improvement.

She said, “So please evolve. And best wishes to everyone for Guru Purnima.”

Ranaut’s remarks come amid an ongoing exchange with a CJP spokesperson over the nationwide protests linked to the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Also Read: Sonu Sood calls Kangana Ranaut’s “generation gutter” comment on Gen Z “shameful”

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