Actor Sonu Sood, along with his sister Malvika Sood Sachar, recently visited Kalla village in Punjab to meet families whose homes were rebuilt after the floods that hit the state. The visit comes as part of the relief work undertaken by the Sood Charity Foundation in the aftermath of the calamity.

Sonu Sood and sister Malvika revisit victim families of Punjab floods, help them start a better life

Speaking about the work done in the village, Sood said, “When the floods hit Punjab, lots of families lost their homes. From them was Biyang Singhji, a labourer who lost his wife last year. He and his kids have been through a lot. We took the responsibility to rebuild his home and Malvika did a great job.”

He added, “In times of needs lots of people come together. Sood Charity Foundation and EKL team pledged to rebuild homes of those families who lost their shelter. We have been trying to help all those living in misery. Our mission was to rebuild 250 homes, 180 are already completed. When the remaining 70 homes are ready, 250 families will have a new home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sharing a video from the visit on Instagram, Sood wrote, “A calamity can break homes, not spirit. We just built the walls, their prayers made these homes.”

Of the 250 homes the Sood Charity Foundation and the EKL team set out to rebuild for displaced Punjab flood families, 180 have been completed so far, with the remaining 70 expected to be finished in the coming months.

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