Actor Alia Bhatt added a personalised touch to the promotions of her upcoming action thriller Alpha by wearing a customised ring designed by jewellery label Meroh. Inspired by the film's official logo, the bespoke accessory was specially created for the promotional campaign and was spotted during Alia's recent appearance in Jaipur.

Alia Bhatt wears customised Alpha logo ring by Meroh during film promotions

The statement ring, crafted in the shape of the Alpha logo, complemented the actor's promotional look while also reflecting the growing trend of celebrities incorporating film-inspired fashion into marketing campaigns. The design features a circular diamond-studded motif paired with a curved green gemstone element, closely resembling the visual identity of the film.

A unique accessory for the promotional campaign

As Alpha gears up for its theatrical release, Alia's customised Meroh ring has become one of the standout elements of the film's promotional tour. The jewellery piece was created exclusively for the actor and pays tribute to the branding of the Yash Raj Films spy thriller.

Alia wore the ring during promotional activities in Jaipur, where she was joined by co-star Sharvari as the team continued the nationwide campaign ahead of the film's release.

Alia recalls laughing for hours during promotional appearance

While speaking at a promotional event in Jaipur on Monday, Alia also reflected on shooting for the debut episode of the new season of the comedy show featuring her and Sharvari. The actor revealed that filming the episode turned into an unexpectedly exhausting experience because of the constant laughter.

"We love this special, we love how much laughter he brings to everybody. And it was a lot of fun. Actually, what you saw was one hour. We were there for four to five hours. My heart rate tracker said I was very stressed because it is not normal, I guess, to laugh so much," Alia said.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3. The film marks the seventh instalment in Yash Raj Films' expanding Spy Universe.

The action thriller stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Bobby Deol playing a pivotal character. The film is among the most anticipated releases of the year as it introduces a female-led chapter to the spy franchise.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari interact with tennis prodigy Srishti Kiran ahead of Alpha release

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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