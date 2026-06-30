Archana Puran Singh raises alarm over AI’s environmental cost amid Mumbai water crisis; says, “AI is drinking more water”

Archana Puran Singh has spoken about the environmental impact of artificial intelligence, particularly its water consumption, while highlighting Mumbai's ongoing water shortage.

Archana Puran Singh raises alarm over AI’s environmental cost amid Mumbai water crisis; says, “AI is drinking more water”

Taking to social media, the actress shared a video featuring her husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, as the family drove through Mumbai's Malad area, documenting the severity of the city's water crisis.

Reflecting on the situation, Ayushmaan said, “We have AI and all of that, and yet we are not able to provide just basic amenities.”

Adding to the discussion, Aaryamann remarked, “AI is drinking more water.” Archana echoed the concern, stating that AI tools consume significant amounts of water, which further adds to the challenge of water scarcity.

She said, “Every time you ask a question in chat, you know, tons of water is used for that answer.”

Sharing a personal experience, Ayushmaan revealed, “In fact, when I was making an episode in which I was making my AI avatar, somebody said that this wastes so much water and after that I just stopped only. I was like, I don’t want to do that.”

Responding to his brother's statement, Aaryamann added, “They use AI for no reason. For no reason, they use it for time pass.”

Mumbai has been grappling with a severe water shortage following the delayed arrival of the monsoon. Although rainfall picked up during the last week of June, it did little to replenish groundwater reserves, which have been significantly depleted due to rapid urban concretisation and the city's real estate expansion.

Beyond Mumbai, weather systems across the world continue to face disruptions caused by multiple factors, including the Super El Niño phenomenon. Several parts of Europe are also experiencing extreme heatwaves, affecting daily life and public infrastructure.

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