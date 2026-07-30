Actor Sonam Kapoor marked her husband Anand Ahuja's birthday with a heartfelt social media post on July 30, 2026. Sharing a personal note, Sonam expressed her love and gratitude for Anand, calling him her "safest place" and "favourite human." Joining the celebrations, actor Anil Kapoor also dedicated an emotional birthday message to his son-in-law, praising his warmth and caring nature.

Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja her “safest place” in birthday post; Anil Kapoor pens emotional note for son-in-law

Both posts received affectionate replies from Anand, who responded with gratitude and humour.

Sonam Kapoor calls Anand Ahuja her “safest place”

Taking to social media, Sonam Kapoor shared a touching birthday message dedicated to Anand Ahuja. She wrote, "Dear Anand, Thank you for being my safest place, my biggest supporter, my favourite travel companion, my sounding board, my reality check. Happy Birthday to my favourite human. I'd choose you in every lifetime. I love you more than you'll ever know."

Anand was quick to respond to the post with an equally sweet message. Replying in the comments, he wrote, "If I'm the reality check then you're our dream machine. 😍 Love you more!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Anil Kapoor pens a warm birthday note for Anand Ahuja

Anil Kapoor also took to social media to celebrate Anand's birthday with a heartfelt note that highlighted his admiration for his son-in-law's personality.

In his post, Anil wrote that Anand's presence instantly brings him a sense of calm and peace. He praised the way Anand cares for everyone around him and appreciated the love and warmth he shows towards Sonam, their children and the entire family. The veteran actor thanked Anand for being exactly who he is before wishing him a happy birthday and signing off with, "Love you, man."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Responding to Anil's post, Anand added a touch of humour, writing, "You've shown all my different hairstyles in one post! Hahah. Impressive. Love you lots and thank you for your encouragement and kindest words always! ❤️"

The birthday posts offered fans a glimpse into the close bond shared by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and the Kapoor family.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s London property purchase sparks neighbourhood controversy: Report

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