Residents near their Notting Hill mansion have reportedly raised concerns over multiple apartment purchases and its possible use for mansion staff accommodation.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and businessman Anand Ahuja have reportedly found themselves at the centre of a neighbourhood controversy in London following the purchase of multiple apartments in a residential building near their Notting Hill mansion.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s London property purchase sparks neighbourhood controversy: Report

According to reports, the couple allegedly purchased five apartments in a building called Hill Crest, located a few blocks away from the lavish mansion they acquired nearly three years ago. The development comes shortly after the couple’s extensive mansion renovation reportedly received clearance following a prolonged three-year dispute process.

However, the recent property acquisitions have reportedly not gone down well with some local residents in the area. Several neighbours are believed to have expressed concerns over the intended use of these apartments, with speculation suggesting that the flats may eventually serve as accommodation for staff working at the Ahujas’ mansion.

As per reports published by the Daily Mail, a company linked to the couple is said to have acquired the five flats in the neighbouring residential property for approximately Rs 51 crore. Members of the local residential community have reportedly voiced concerns over how these developments could impact the character and atmosphere of the locality, which they claim has long maintained a close-knit residential environment.

Some residents have also reportedly expressed discomfort over speaking openly against influential and wealthy property owners, while others are said to be frustrated about what they view as growing disruptions caused by ultra-rich homeowners in the neighbourhood. Concerns regarding ongoing renovations, vacant apartments undergoing refurbishment, and alleged behind-the-scenes influence over community decisions have also surfaced in reports surrounding the matter.

Despite the ongoing discussion online and in sections of the British media, neither Sonam Kapoor Ahuja nor Anand Ahuja has released an official statement addressing the controversy so far.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, known for her work in Bollywood as well as her strong fashion presence globally, has largely been balancing life between India and London in recent years. The actor has also been spending more time abroad after recently welcoming her second child with Anand Ahuja. Meanwhile, Anand Ahuja is widely known as the heir to Shahi Exports and is also associated with fashion and sneaker-focused ventures including Bhane and VegNonVeg.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja reveal their second son’s name as Rudralok Kapoor Ahuja; explain its divine connection to Vayu

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