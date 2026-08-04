Sonam Bajwa's recent London getaway with Airbnb was a reminder that sometimes the stay is the destination. From reading by the window to enjoying slow mornings and indulging in comfort food, the actor's latest Instagram post captures the simple joy of slowing down and making the most of where you're staying.

Sonam Bajwa shares glimpses of relaxing London stay at a luxury Airbnb

Her cosy escape also reflects what Airbnb's Never the Same: The New Rules of Gen Z Travel in India report describes as 'Room Rotting', a travel trend centred around embracing downtime and letting the stay become the highlight of the trip. It's a mindset that's clearly resonating with young travellers, with 8 in 10 travellers spending at least half their trip at their accommodation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

Set in the heart of Knightsbridge, Sonam's spacious Airbnb offered panoramic views of Hyde Park and the London skyline, paired with bright, inviting interiors designed for unwinding. The rare penthouse featured expansive living spaces, a fully equipped kitchen and private lift access, blending everyday comforts with elevated city living. From getting lost in a book to lingering over slow mornings, the home became an integral part of Sonam's London experience. If you too want to stay in the same Airbnb - here is the link to the Airbnb listing.

Also Read: Sophie Choudry shares glimpse of workout chat with Sonam Bajwa from Famously Fit

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