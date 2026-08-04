Singer Sonu Nigam recently reflected on one of the most demanding moments of his career, revealing that he once performed two three-hour concerts at the Sydney Opera House on the same day. Speaking on trade analyst Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers: The Music Series, the singer also spoke about the passion and discipline that continue to motivate him as a performer.

Sonu Nigam recalls performing two three-hour concerts in one day at the Sydney Opera House

Recalling the experience, Sonu said he has often pushed himself physically to deliver memorable performances for his audience: "I've done three-hour shows, and then, just two hours later, I performed another three-hour show. I did that at the Sydney Opera House, one three-hour afternoon show and another three-hour evening show on the very same day."

He said the ability to perform with the same energy came from an inner drive that has stayed with him throughout his career: "I was able to do that because there's a lot of fire inside me. And within that fire, there's anger. There's compassion. There's hard work. There's consideration."

The singer explained that while strong emotions have always been part of his personality, he has learned to channel them constructively: "That fire needs to exist. The important thing is that I'm using it the right way. That's what matters. I haven't let it consume me or make me irrational."

Sonu also revealed, "When I was a child, I used to have a very bad temper."

Sonu Nigam's comments were made during the latest episode of Game Changers: The Music Series, hosted by Komal Nahta. The podcast's current season features conversations with singers, composers and music professionals, who share stories about their careers and creative journeys.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam recalls giving up college life to chase music career: “I wanted to have girlfriends, I wanted to have affairs”

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