The actor opens up about exploring the perspectives of young voices across cultures as the podcast's new episode discusses multiple aspects of their lives .

Actor Sonali Kulkarni has unveiled a new episode of her podcast Half Ticket Full Nagrik, which takes its conversations beyond India by featuring two Indian-origin teenagers growing up in San Diego, California. Adding a personal touch to the episode, Sonali's 14-year-old daughter Kaveri makes her debut as a co-host.

Sonali Kulkarni welcomes daughter Kaveri as first-time co-host on Half Ticket Full Nagrik; latest episode features Indian-origin teens from the US

The latest episode features sisters Swara (12) and Aarohi (15), daughters of NRI parents, who were visiting India when the podcast was recorded. According to the makers, the sisters requested that Kaveri join the discussion, resulting in a conversation among three teenagers on topics ranging from social media and friendships to culture and identity.

Speaking about the episode, Sonali said, "Through Half Ticket Full Nagrik, we've been speaking to children from different backgrounds to understand their emotions, challenges and the way they see the world. Swara and Aarohi brought a unique perspective because they are growing up in America while staying deeply connected to their Indian roots. When they asked if Kaveri could join us, I immediately agreed, and it turned out to be one of the most enjoyable conversations we've had."

During the interaction, Kaveri also helped bridge the generational gap by explaining internet culture, social media trends and teenage slang to her mother. Reflecting on the experience, Sonali shared, "Kaveri became my interpreter through the episode. She kept explaining things to me, simplifying what the girls meant and even added humour at just the right moments. Watching her interact with girls her own age made the conversation feel very natural and authentic."

The episode also touches upon broader themes. Swara discusses how childhood friendships have evolved after the pandemic, expressing that she misses spending time outdoors, cycling, baking and meeting friends in person as screen time becomes increasingly common among children.

Meanwhile, Aarohi speaks about embracing her identity and faith while growing up in the United States. The discussion also highlights the sisters' connection with India. Swara visits Pune annually to learn Hindustani classical music from her guru, while Aarohi has been practising Kathak for nearly a decade.

Sharing what stood out to her, Sonali said, "I wanted to understand what India looks like through their eyes. Even though they live thousands of miles away, their roots are incredibly strong. It was beautiful to see how naturally they spoke about India, culture and family."

The episode concludes with the three girls bonding over shared interests, including basketball, while continuing the podcast's focus on conversations with children from diverse backgrounds and experiences.

Also Read: Lamberto Lambertini announces third directorial with Sonali Kulkarni, the actress is in Italy to celebrate her films Vrindavan Film Studios and Fire At My Heart

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.